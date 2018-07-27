The Best Gold Pendants On The Internet Right Now

The gold pendant necklace has been putting in work this year. We've seen them around the neck of every blogger's selfie on the 'gram. They've been paired with every celebrity's breezy, mini Reformation dress and every influencer's pool-side pic in a high-cut bikini. The many takes on the jewelry staple have taken center stage this summer, likely because they go with everything (seriously — name one thing you can't wear these with).
Complementary to both your summer glow and your warm-weather wardrobe, everyone should have a few layer-able gold pendants on hand that not only finish off your look, but maybe even carries some personal significance for you as well. From new takes on the classic locket to Instagram-worthy moon-faces and ornate shapes, the market is chock-full of wearable pendants you can buy with, or without, chains, or even add to necklaces you already have. And if you don't have one of the many variations in your jewelry arsenal yet, the batch of picks ahead are a surefire start.