More from Cool Jewelry

Cool Jewelry
Shopping
The Best Jewelry For Your Wedding Day Crew
by
Emily Ruane
Work & Money
How I Made $250K To Pay For College (With A Little Help From Oprah)
Emma Johnson
May 15, 2019
Fashion
We Found A $15 Dupe For Meghan Markle’s “Mummy” Necklace
Eliza Huber
May 8, 2019
Fashion
15 Engagement Rings For The Bride Who Likes To Keep Things Classic
Eliza Huber
Apr 18, 2019
Shopping
Put A Ring On It: Our Guide To Your First Big Jewelry Purchase
You probably clicked on this headline because you’re “looking.” Maybe you’re in a relationship that’s headed down the aisle and you're on the
by
Emily Ruane
Sex Toys
This Vibrator Was Designed To Make A Statement
“I like your ring!” “Thanks, it’s a vibrator!” That’s an exchange you might have while rocking the Palma, a new vibrator from Unbound
by
Erika W. Smith
Fashion
8 Jewelry Trends That Will Be Big This Spring
Jewelry can sometimes feel like an afterthought. Whether a pearl necklace or a colorful bracelet, jewelry is usually the last item we add to our looks.
by
Michelle Li
The Sell Out
These Luxury-Made Sharply-Priced Gold Hoops Have Sold Out Three T...
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Emily Ruane
Amazon
The Amazon Buys Trending On Instagram This Month
The start of a new season (hello, spring!) is the time of year that our shopping radars are on highest alert. We’re scanning our feeds, our favorite
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Hop Into Spring With A Fresh Collection Of Colorful Jewelry
According to the weatherman, the calendar, whoever invented daylight savings, and one very notorious groundhog, spring has officially sprung. But,
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Jewelry Worth Diving Under The Sea(shell) For
We could all use a little memento of the beach in our daily lives, if only to center us when the urban walls start closing in. And if a stringed necklace
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
J.Lo's 15 Carat Emerald Ring Is A Stunner — Here's 15 E...
It's happened at last — Jennifer Lopez (J.Lo to her closest friends) and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are finally getting hitched. After two years, and many
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
R29 Readers' Favorite Sold-Out Ring Is Back With A Crowd-Ple...
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Katy Perry's Flower Engagement Ring Is
So
Valentine...
If the news of Jennifer Lawrence's engagement (not to mention Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's secret wedding) wasn't enough for one helluva Valentine's
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
We Scoured Instagram & Found 10 Of 2019's Buzziest New Jewel...
Nowadays, the rule of thumb for jewelry is pretty clear: the more the merrier. We layer so many necklaces on top of each other that waking up without a
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Meghan Markle Wore Three Ethical Jewelry Brands (— & You Can Buy ...
Meghan Markle continues to make the most of her time in the royal spotlight. If she isn't breaking protocol, she's serving up maternity style we can't get
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
29 Sentimental Charm Necklaces You'll Never Take Off
During your youth, you probably shared an affinity for charm necklaces with your BFF. And while sentimental at the time, those candy store puzzle hearts
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Prepare To Be Endeared By The Flawed Look Of Baroque Pearl Jewelry
When we think of pearls, it's easy to imagine perfectly-polished, circular gemstones that boast high quality finish equal to its corresponding price tag.
by
Austen Tosone
Fashion
Tiffany & Co Will Now Share Where Its Diamonds Are Sourced
As the fashion industry continues to edge toward total transparency around its sustainability efforts, legacy jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. announced on
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
You're About To See This Ring Style Everywhere Come 2019
Here's a thought: What makes signet rings different from the rest? Where we used to see fingers weighed down by dozens of tiny, stackable rings, we're now
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
The Prettiest Birthstone Jewelry For Sentimental Gifting
For most of us, the first piece of jewelry we were gifted probably centered around a birthstone. While certainly sentimental, that pair of studs or
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
18 Gold Engagement Rings For The Not-So-Flashy Bride
Have engagement rings gotten a little too extravagant lately? From Lady Gaga's pink diamond ring to Priyanka Chopra's massive rock — it's hard to find a
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
17 Pearl Engagement Rings If Diamonds Aren't Your Thing
Diamond engagement rings are cool and all, but after nearly 550 years in the spotlight (the first known diamond engagement ring was given to Mary of
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
20 Standout Earrings You Can Buy For Under-$30
Parting is such a sweet sorrow. When it comes to losing a pair of earrings that you've shelled out the big bucks for, it's tough not to feel sour. But for
by
Michelle Li
Shopping
The Under-$1,500 Rose Gold Engagement Rings Of Your Dreams
When rose gold first started appearing as the next big engagement ring fad a couple of years ago, we had our doubts about its longevity. Rose gold was
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
17 Minimal Jewelry Pieces We’re Eyeing This Fall
There's a time and a place for maximalist jewelry. Take this past summer, for example, when beach-y shells and beaded fruit were strung around our every
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The Jewelry Trends You're Going To Start Seeing Everywhere
There are two types of jewelry we avidly invest in: the symbolic, life-long pieces (like wedding bands or future family heirlooms) and the day-to-day
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The One Thing You Should Be Buying At Zara This Fall
We'd like to believe we're familiar enough with Zara that nothing the store does, not even its sales strategies, could surprise us. But that would be a
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
34 Engagement Rings That Will Earn You A "Yes"
The actual idea of a "proposal season" is pretty antiquated. In our opinion, any time you want to pop the question is as good as any. But similar to the
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Dior's New Jewelry Designer Is One To Watch
Korean-American jewelry designer Yoon Ahn has dressed everyone from Rihanna to Kanye West with her slick hip-hop-inspired brand AMBUSH, the 2017 LVMH
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Spread The Love With These 15 Friendship Bracelets
As we hold the fashion industry more accountable towards improving its sustainability practices, we also need to hold ourselves responsible for making
by
Eliza Huber
