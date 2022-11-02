Where To Shop The Best Gold Jewelry Brands

Let it be known: There are endless retailers and designers that offer dazzling gold jewelry — and the list below is in no way an exhaustive one. However, if you're in the market for some good ol' fashion bling that's unique, a bit off-kilter, and straight-up fabulous and don't know where to start, this story may be able to shed some (twinkling) light on some glistening options. We've rounded up some of our favorite destinations for unique, one-of-a-kind, and even affordable gold and gold-colored jewelry, with something at every price point and style. Whether you're purchasing an heirloom piece or just your next statement necklace for an impromptu night out (Yes, you can Prime real gold, too), we have something for you on the list. Still feeling lost? We've included a guide to gold and its many buzzwords at the end, too. You'll be ready to answer the question "Where'd you get that?" and "What is gold plating, anyway?"
Brooklyn-based Catbird is a purveyor of mainly dainty, stackable, and delicate everyday jewelry — the brand carries its own line of Catbird jewelry and stocks a bunch of emerging and established designers like Wwake, Jennie Kwon, Faris, and Digby & Iona. The Catbird wedding and engagement ring annex is also where you'll find an array of unique gold rings worthy of getting hitched with.
Toronto fashion retailer SSENSE may be known for its well-stocked high-end clothing options, but its jewelry hub is also not to be snoozed on. Poke around and you'll find a delightful mix of both fine jewelry (Gucci, Moschino, and Sophie Bille Brahe) and "regular" jewelry (Roussey, Mondo Mond, and Laura Lombardi) at all price points.
Because Miansai was initially launched as a men's jewelry label, the golden stuff you'll find here are super classic and very utilitarian. Expect the likes of low-frills herringbone necklaces and simple signet rings — lifelong keepsakes that punctuate your everyday look with hints of gold.
As you may already know, Nordstrom is the mega destination for the fashion person on the hunt for affordable, special gems (pricey investment pieces abound too). Take, for instance, these $40 chain drop earrings made for people who have multiple earlobe piercings. Nordstrom, if you take the time to scroll enough through its endless digital racks, will turn up some delightful gold jewelry.
Obviously, when Nordstrom is on the list, Nordstrom Rack isn't too far behind. If you're searching for gold jewelry on a budget, the Rack is where you'll find a ton of options that are both under $50 and under $25. This gold-plated pearled pendant surely looks more premium than its price tag.
Because Shopbop is owned and operated by Amazon, Prime shoppers reap the benefits of quick shipping and returns while getting a more boutique experience. When it comes to its jewelry selection, you'll find all sorts of gilded beauties like quirky hoops, diamond-encrusted necklaces, and chunky cocktail rings.
This jewelry brand, especially beloved by influencers and fashion editors, is a go-to source for traceable gold pieces that are meant to be mix-and-matched and stacked together. Prices range from under $100 to over $500, with most of the everyday pieces nestled somewhere in between. If you're a pastry lover, Mejuri's collection of croissant-like jewelry is particularly delish.
If you'd like to discover and add more international jewelers to your collection, Liberty London is a tightly curated resource for many Europe- and overseas-based metalsmiths. There are folks like Melbourne-based Seb Brown, the Danish jeweler Anni Lu, and Alex Monroe from the UK.
If you're into the high-end sparkly stuff without looking too over-the-top, Stone and Strand is a quality brand to check out. Suitable for everyday wear, Stone and Strand is where you can find something luxe and special at any price point. Personally speaking, its collection of tennis jewelry — diamond gemstones in a chainlike formation — is particularly spectacular.
We've been huge fans of Monica Vinader ever since we've been tipped off to the label's vast collection of fine and affordable pieces, its piercing salons, and its sustainability mission. Gold pieces are plentiful at Monica Vinader, and you can find anything from special-occasion earrings to daily-wear gemstone rings.
Etsy, of course, is a no-brainer when it comes to sourcing handmade, artisanal goods. Because independent jewelry designers flock to this online marketplace, you're bound to find some incredible golden treasures at wildly gentle price points. Etsy is also where you'll find the most amount of personalized jewelry options if you're looking to gift something incredibly thoughtful.
If you're a history buff who also loves gold jewelry, look no further than Erica Weiner, maker of antique-inspired fine jewelry and dealer of stunningly storied pieces of Art Deco engagement rings, Victorian-era mourning jewelry, ouroboros threaders, and more. Perusing Erica Weiner is like getting a dose of world history through the (golden) lens of jewelry.
Things To Keep In Mind When Shopping For Gold Jewelry
For the purposes of our particular story, "gold jewelry" includes all forms of gold and other gold-ish metals: real gold, gold fill, gold vermeil, gold plated, and even brass (which, if maintained properly, can emanate the luster of gold). As you can surmise, the gilded universe is an expansive one!
"Real Gold" & Karats
On the deluxe end of the spectrum is fine jewelry and "real gold" — but I write that in quotes because no piece of jewelry is actually pure, solid 24K gold, which is a metal that's way too soft to be fashioned as jewelry. Instead, jewelers will list "real gold" as pieces made of 18K gold (about 75% gold) or 14K gold (roughly 60% gold). The purer the gold, the more malleable and prone to warping it becomes (and more expensive). If, say, you're on a treasure hunt for a never-take-off wedding band made of real gold, you may want to consider a 14K piece, which may be slightly cheaper but more durable than 18K.
Breaking Down The Budget Options: Plating, Vermeil, & Fill
If you're looking for a piece on the more affordable end, you'll want to seek out jewelry listed as gold plated, gold vermeil, or brass. Gold plating is when a very thin layer of gold covers up another type of metal like copper. Gold vermeil is similarly plated but it's a slightly thicker layer of gold over a base metal of sterling silver, which is considered precious (and tends to be more expensive). These types of finishes are cost-effective but a major downside, especially for plated pieces, is the risk of chipping over time. Brass, a common metal you're probably familiar with, is an alloy of copper and zinc that has a gold-like appearance. Brass is usually an affordable option when it comes to jewelry but the cons, of course, are skin discoloration (if you're sensitive to brass) and patina over time.
Somewhere in between the fine jewelry and the plated stuff is gold fill, which is an alloy I'm personally a huge fan of. Gold-filled jewelry is when a bit of gold is mixed and bonded together with another metal like brass or sterling silver. Then that mixture is used as a thick outer layer of a piece. As such, gold fill pieces are not as nearly expensive as 14K or 18K but have the appearance of the real stuff. There's no chipping, no skin discoloration, and no patina with even some of my oldest gold fill pieces I own.
Not All That Glitters Is Gold(ish)
Finally, while this story focuses on yellow gold, we have a quick note on white gold and rose gold and what they are. White gold is gold that's mixed with palladium, nickel, or manganese to achieve the look of platinum, which is an extremely strong metal that's even more expensive than gold. The "silver"-like metal is a popular choice when it comes to wedding bands since platinum is known for its durability and luxury. Rose gold is when copper is mixed in with gold to beget that pinkish, warm hue. Now, take your lessons in gold and put them to the shopping test.
