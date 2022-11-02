Where To Shop The Best Gold Jewelry Brands

If you're looking for a piece on the more affordable end, you'll want to seek out jewelry listed as gold plated, gold vermeil, or brass. Gold plating is when a very thin layer of gold covers up another type of metal like copper. Gold vermeil is similarly plated but it's a slightly thicker layer of gold over a base metal of sterling silver, which is considered precious (and tends to be more expensive). These types of finishes are cost-effective but a major downside, especially for plated pieces, is the risk of chipping over time. Brass, a common metal you're probably familiar with, is an alloy of copper and zinc that has a gold-like appearance. Brass is usually an affordable option when it comes to jewelry but the cons, of course, are skin discoloration (if you're sensitive to brass) and patina over time.