Earring-Wearers: Have You Tried Hoop Charms Yet?

For readers who are interested in building their own hoop-plus-charm look, Upson has a few tips and tricks for styling your earscape. "If you're going for a big charm, in general, it's better to choose a smaller hoop — unless you're going for a totally over-the-top or high-glamour look. The proportions should allow for one item to outdo the other for attention. So, if you want the charm to be the focus, choose a small hoop and let the charm speak. If you want a 'big hoop look,' go for bigger hoops and add a little charm as an accent." For those who are dressing up multiple holes up the lobe, Upson's also got a few suggestions for getting your best bling on: "If you're stacking up the ear, mix textures, shine, and materials and size up the ear — for instance, start with bigger hoops and charms [at the base] and get smaller as you go up, finishing off with mini hoops or huggies."