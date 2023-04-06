"I was a bit worried about the ease of putting these in, but the push-pin design was actually not nearly as bad as the teeny-tiny screw ones that you can sometimes get from your piercer. The closure was also super-secure and didn't feel like it would fall off or anything — I've tragically lost so many earrings out and about without realizing it until it's too late. All in all, Maison Miru has knocked it out of the park with these Nap Earrings, and I can see why they've blown up on social media. My only ask is that they keep rolling out new styles." —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer