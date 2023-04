"However, actually putting on the earrings was the real struggle for me. It required a lot of patience, two sets of hands, and a few crawls on the floor. My sister helped, but it was difficult for both of us to get a good grip on them because of our long fingernails. (Tip: If you’re going to put these on over a sink or vanity, place a dark towel down in case you drop the earrings, so you can easily find them!) My second holes have also stretched a bit from the heaviness of my diamond earrings, so I was genuinely nervous that the Celestial Crystal studs would actually pass through them. I wanted to add the Little Bar earrings instead, but I think that area was a bit meatier than lower on my earlobe, so I couldn’t get the pin through to the back of my ear. After several attempts, I gave up. But I’d say that if you have smaller/thinner ears, these would be perfect for you.