Apple's wireless AirPods officially hit stores in December, but if you're on the fence about buying them, that's no reason to delay going cord-free. Plenty of other companies also hopped on the wireless bandwagon with both on-ear statement-makers and more subtle in-ear buds that are worth your consideration. If you've been thinking it's time to upgrade your dingy-looking iPhone EarPods, now is a great time.
From the signature edge and trendy metallics of Beats to the almost invisible in-ear Bragi Headphones, your options for rocking out to The Weeknd are unlimited. And if you prefer to listen to your tunes while working out, we've got you covered. Many headphone-makers have realized wireless is the way to go when you're working up a sweat and offer secure, yet comfortable, options. And a headphone jack? You won't miss that old thing.
Click through to see 37 of our favorite pairs for every style and at every price point.
This article was originally published on November 2, 2016.
