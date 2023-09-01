ADVERTISEMENT
Labor Day Weekend is here, meaning a long weekend chock full of backyard barbecues, day-to-night beach bonanzas, and, of course, the other main event that comes to mind when we think of the end-of-summer holiday: the summer's best sales. And, in the back-to-school/college/office/couch-and-laptop spirit, we've set our sights on LDW's majorly discounted tech essentials.
Now more than ever, we're raring to invest in premium gadget offerings from big-name brands that are sure to affordably improve our upcoming cozy falls. Whether that means snagging a deeply discounted Roomba to help keep our home crumb-free or a sleek new TV that will cement that makeshift apartment theatre we've been cobbling together, we've hunted down the best tech scores the holiday weekend has to offer.
