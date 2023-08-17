ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon’s Best Labor Day Deals Have Arrived Early — Shop Them Here

Karina Hoshikawa
Amazon is known for having the hottest deals on the internet 365 days a year, and things are heating up big time ahead of Labor Day weekend. Summer’s unofficial sendoff always comes with epic deals on big-ticket items like mattresses and furniture, but if you’re in the market for clever life upgrades, Amazon has you covered. 
This Labor Day, the online mega-retailer is betting big on practical buys that will seamlessly take you into fall: Think back-to-school (or office) tech, drugstore makeup gems, kitchen appliances, and more. Ahead, we’ve corralled the best of Amazon’s can’t-miss deals you can shop ahead before, during, and after Labor Day weekend. 
Tech

24% off Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote
15% off Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones
25% off Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13" Retina Display
18% off Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB
51% off Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6
Apple
2020 Macbook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13" Retin...
$749.99$999.00
Amazon
Amazon
Fire Tv 40" 2-series 1080p Hd
$189.99$249.99
Amazon
Bose
Quietcomfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise C...
$279.00$329.00
Amazon
Beauty

30% off CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30
27% off Paula's Choice SKIN Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
24% off Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara
CeraVe
Am Facial Moisturizing Lotion Spf 30
$11.93$19.99
Amazon
Paula's Choice
Skin Perfecting 2% Bha Liquid Salicylic Ac...
$25.00$34.00
Amazon
Maybelline
Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara
$9.74$12.99
Amazon
Home

23% off Bedsure 100% Cotton Blankets Queen Size for Bed
35% off iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity (Deal Live: 8/13 - 9/2)
14% off KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
43% off Ruomeng Full-Length Mirror Tiles Frameless Wall Mounted
30% off Bubble Candle - Cube Soy Wax Candles, Home Decor Candle, Scented Candle Set 2 Pieces
Bedsure
100% Cotton Blanket Queen Size For Bed
$39.99$64.99
Amazon
iRobot
Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-wi-fi Connectivity
$179.00$274.99
Amazon
KitchenAid
Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer
$379.99$459.99
Amazon
Fashion

10% off JW PEI Carly Saddle Bag
12% off SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses
38% off QQQ 3 Piece Outfits Ribbed Seamless Exercise Scoop Neck Sports Bra One Shoulder Tops High Waist Shorts Active Set
48% off HDLTE Wide Leg Jeans High Waist Baggy Loose Boyfriend Denim Pants
shop 4 products
Sojos
Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses
$14.99$16.99
Amazon
QQQ
3 Piece Outfits Ribbed Seamless Exercise A...
$33.99$54.99
Amazon
HDLTE
Wide Leg Jeans High Waist Baggy Loose Boyf...
$41.99$79.99
Amazon
JW PEI
Carly Saddle Bag
$71.99$79.99
Amazon
