I Have 24,000 Followers, But I Still Feel Lonely On Social Media

But that’s the sneaky thing about capitalism: it's really good at sensing genuine talent, art, or community and transforming it into an energy-sucking money machine. The capitalist reconstruction of social media can make us money, but it depletes us of everything else. And sometimes it happens without us even realizing it. Capitalism has turned some of my online faves into company spokespeople or brand ambassadors. Unfortunately, when we tie our creativity to capitalism, it often comes with its own set of restrictions and guidelines. If we don’t perform or create in a way that generates the most money possible, if we don’t follow the formula, we get left behind. But those who can keep up aren’t adding anything new anymore because of the limits imposed on them; so as viewers, we all end up consuming the same content over and over again. It’s performative. And as a theater kid, I love a good performance. But we’re no longer performing for ourselves or each other; we’re performing for the algorithm.