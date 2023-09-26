Exclusive: Olivia Rodrigo Talks GUTS, Fall Must-Haves, & Her Fave TikTok Trend

Great news for the 20- and 30-something teenage girls out there: Your GUTS listening experience is about to get even more cathartic. Olivia Rodrigo —everyone's favorite Gen-Z singer/songwriter — has launched a set of wireless headphones in collaboration with Sony that's specifically tuned for SOUR and GUTS, her critically acclaimed debut and sophomore albums. You can now jam out to the likes of "Driver's Licence" and "All-American Bitch" in the way the star always intended.
Working with Sony and her producer Dan Nigro, Olivia created two special EQs (equalizers) for the LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo headphones, customized for her music. In layman's terms, this means all the unique aspects from the production pop out more when you're listening — the punchy bass lines from "Bad Idea Right?" and the soulful background harmonizing in "Vampire" — which Olivia will personally get into below.
Further adding to the uniqueness, each of these headphones features a one-of-kind marble pattern in purple, Olivia's favorite hue. The earbuds are manufactured with factory-recovered plastic and recycled water bottles, so no two pairs have the same pattern.
We had the opportunity to do an exclusive Q&A with Olivia to get her take on all things music and fall-related. Read ahead to find out her favorite TikTok trend along with the products she can't live without for spooky season.
The LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo headphones, $199.99, are available for pre-order on September 26 on Sony.com and Amazon.
Purple is a shade that features heavily in your work. What does this color mean to you?
Purple is my favorite color. It represents all things magical, which I love.
What aspects of your songs are you looking for fans to rediscover with these headphones?
I love the way these headphones pick up on the nuances of my voice and some of the little things you may not hear when just listening in your car. For example, in "Déjà Vu," when I sing, ‘Saying I love you / In between the chorus and the verse.’ I whisper "I love you."
Another fun thing we added in GUTS: "All-American Bitch" ends with me knocking on a door, and the following song ("Bad Idea Right?") starts up with the door opening.
What has been a personal highlight in the process of creating these headphones?
Testing them out and listening to music when I’m on the go. The case fits perfectly in my bag, and I can take them everywhere.
Name your favorite song to jam out to when you're fully immersed in your girl angst and rage.
I love listening to M.I.A., especially the song “Bad Girls."
What's your favorite trending sound on TikTok lately?
I love the trend using the sound, “I pay attention to things that most people ignore” [from her song "All-American Bitch"], where people explain things that they love or notice, that most people don’t.
What are the products that you can't live without this fall/winter?
My weighted blanket, chai lattes, and horror movies.
