It’s Time We Pay Due To The Black Latinx Music Artists of Yesterday

Born and raised in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the late Cheo Feliciano is a lauded pioneer of the salsa genre. One of the more recognized faces of the FANIA All Stars, he joined the iconic late ‘60s music band (and one of the most successful Latin record labels of the time) after migrating to New York at 17. He would go on to perform some of the genre’s most popular songs, including “Anacaona,” about a warrior chief among the Indigneous Taino people of present-day Haiti and Dominican Republic. His performance of this record popularized her story and reinforced her legacy as a local hero and fallen soldier who ultimately refused Christopher Columbus and opposed the Spanish invaders. Salsa greats such as Rubén Blades, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Alex D'Castro, and Jerry Rivas are among some of the singers that have mentioned Feliciano as a major influence. Before his death, Feliciano told Jazzconclave.com the music he fell in love with and made him famous is rooted in Africa.