Can Influencer Culture & Conscious Consumption Coexist?

It taps into our animalistic brains and gives you that quick high. I was speaking to a psychologist, and she explained that, from your brain's perspective, [the high you get] consuming disposable fashion looks very similar to the high you get from consuming fast food. And it's that really vicious cycle of getting that quick hit, and then, when it goes away, it makes you feel terrible. The shoppers that I spoke to didn't feel great about their relationships to clothing. That’s how I got started in all of this, too. I was looking at my own closet, which was overflowing with stuff, and having this feeling like I had nothing to wear. And one day, I was just like, What is that?