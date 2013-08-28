How do you choose the brands you want to work with? What do you look at?

MB: "A bunch of things. The first is the style. Do we think it complements the Zady look? For women that’s 'continental chic,' and for men it’s 'urban rugged.' The next question we’ll ask a brand is, 'Where is your product made?' That’s where about 99% get cut off, because they won’t know, or it will be a really vague answer. And, then for the brands we ultimately choose, they’ll sign a contract with us stating where their raw materials come from, where they manufacture, and where they are located. In terms of what we’re looking for in the product: Is it made from the best material that it can be made from? Is there a handmade component that makes it particularly special? Is it locally sourced? Is there some other green component like organic cotton or vegetable dyes?"