Alden Wicker
Sex
The Best Sex Positions When Your Partner Isn't Necessarily Endowed
Alden Wicker
Nov 20, 2018
Shopping
8 Reasons Why Your Leggings Smell So Bad
Alden Wicker
Oct 18, 2018
Fashion
Nike & The Most Infamous Normcore Cult Suicide Of All Time
Alden Wicker
Sep 14, 2018
Fashion Conscience
Relax. Sustainable Fashion Is Easier Than You Think
Nobody can seem to agree on how to dress sustainably. Some people advocate for organic cotton and Fair Trade fashion, while others criticize how
by
Alden Wicker
Fashion
Faux Fur: Good For Ethics, Bad For The Planet?
Anti-fur advocates have come a long way since the days of slinging red paint on the fluffy-clad fashion elite. Instead, they now count some key luxury
by
Alden Wicker
Style
I Was
That
Girl On Halloween — Here's How I Learned My L...
Update: Now that it's socially acceptable (i.e. not seen as overly eager) to plan your Halloween costume, let this piece serve as a reminder of what
by
Alden Wicker
Fashion
The Real Difference Between A $50 And $500 Coat
Why are coats so expensive? Well, for one, even the most basic coats need to perform. They need to keep you dry, or warm, or both. That requires a
by
Alden Wicker
Fashion
The Difference Between $50 Sneakers & $500 Ones
We demand a lot from our sneakers: We want them to protect our feet during marathons, and cushion them as we run errands. We want them to wick away odor
by
Alden Wicker
Fashion
THIS Is When You Know A Fashion Brand Is Full Of It
You know that woman who uses all the right feminist and enlightened vocabulary, but is still a conniving you-know-what at heart? “You need to lean in
by
Alden Wicker
Shopping
The Difference Between A $400 & $4,000 Wedding Dress
It’s hard not to feel like you’re playing a game that the salon always wins when shopping for your wedding dress. At least, that’s the way I’ve
by
Alden Wicker
Mind
We Thought He Was Drunk — Our Mistake May Have Cost Him His Life
On summer weekend mornings, commercial vans pull up outside the Lorimer subway stop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and pick up groups of twentysomethings
by
Alden Wicker
Shopping
If Your Jeans Are Cheaper Than This, You've Got A Problem
Call me macabre, but I would really like to know how much jeans cost that guarantee their makers weren't maimed, poisoned, harassed, starved, or even
by
Alden Wicker
Shopping
I Don't Buy Fast Fashion, & Apparently People Don't Like Me Becau...
Before I buy any piece of clothing or accessory, I like to know a little bit about where and how it’s made. I ask questions. I avoid companies that
by
Alden Wicker
Stores
The Harsh Reality Of When Mass Retailers Find Indie Designers
It’s an up-and-coming designer’s dream. You’re laboring over handcrafting earrings or oils or needlepoint in your apartment to sell at flea markets
by
Alden Wicker
Home
Is This New Housing Trend Bad For 20-Somethings?
This is not what I expected for $1,600. I’m standing in the middle of my new bedroom, which is a small white box measuring about seven by 12 feet
by
Alden Wicker
Fashion
Sex, Drugs, And V-Neck Tees: Inside The Cult Of American Apparel
Stephanie Padilha's is the quintessential American Apparel story: a young woman specially picked by AA’s former CEO Dov Charney for greatness — and
by
Alden Wicker
Designers
All The Differences Between $200 Jeans & $20 Ones
We all know what jeans look like: blue denim with a zipper, button, belt loops, and five pockets, including that little one for coins in the front.
by
Alden Wicker
Trends
The Naked Dress Is Interesting Because The Naked Dress Is Impossible
The Naked Dress, a long, sheer gown encrusted with just enough jewels, feathers, and embroidery to keep the X-rated bits out of view, is having a
by
Alden Wicker
New York
The Last Millennial In The Garment District
Joann Kim starts her day at 6 a.m. at her dad’s home in Flushing, Queens. She and her boyfriend Luca, a handsome Italian with an undercut and tattoos,
by
Alden Wicker
Trends
Are You A Hypocrite When It Comes To Fur?
Before recently bouncing down the runways of Marc Jacobs, Thakoon, Altuzarra, and Alexander McQueen, fur has been freshly reinterpreted into edgy
by
Alden Wicker
Work & Money
What You Don't Know About Student Loans Could Save You A Lot Of $$
Update: A lot of us are feeling particularly broke, post-holiday shopping, and the constant burden of student loans certainly doesn't help. That, plus
by
Alden Wicker
Sex
The REAL List Of The Best Cities For Single Women
Why do the “Best Cities for Single Women” lists always put the availability of single men as their top deciding factor? Man-snagging isn't everyone's
by
Alden Wicker
Designers
The Cotton Controversy: Does Green Have To Be At Odds With Our Wh...
We make it part of our mission to promote the practice of thoughtful, eco-minded shopping—which you can see everywhere on Refinery29, from Amber
by
Alden Wicker
Designers
One Year Since Bangladesh's Rana Plaza Collapse — Has Anything Ch...
One year ago today, the Rana Plaza garment-factory building in Bangladesh collapsed into a pile of twisted metal and concrete, killing 1,100, and injuring
by
Alden Wicker
Green Fashion
We Explain Why This Plain White T-Shirt Could Cost $40
Searching for a basic tee? Forever 21 has a relaxed-fit one for $6.80, Gap does it for $20, and you could get another at Nordstrom for $18. Or, you
by
Alden Wicker
Work & Money
Do You Really Need A Credit Card?
We know you're not a conformist — and that applies to everything from your style to the way you live your life and spend your money. So, who says you
by
Alden Wicker
New York
The Ultimate Halloween Playlist
Halloween is arguably one of the best holidays of the year. Not only do you get to wear whatever you want (seriously, whatever you want) and eat
by
Alden Wicker
Green Fashion
Is This New E-Commerce Site The Answer To Unethical Shopping?
Maxine Bédat and Soraya Darabi bonded in high school in Minneapolis over their shared international background — rare in the Midwest. After high
by
Alden Wicker
Fashion
Fashion Karma: 7 Steps To Shopping Ethically
As the death toll from the factory collapse in Bangladesh spiraled ever upward (final count: more than 1,100), it’s become impossible to ignore the
by
Alden Wicker
Work & Money
The New $$$ Rules: What You Need To Know
When our parents were young, this is how it went: First you graduate, then get a steady job, open a retirement account, get married, buy a house, have
by
Alden Wicker
