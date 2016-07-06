We Thought He Was Drunk — Our Mistake May Have Cost Him His Life

On summer weekend mornings, commercial vans pull up outside the Lorimer subway stop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and pick up groups of twentysomethings for $6 rides out to Far Rockaway and Fort Tilden Beach.



On a recent June morning, I took one of those vans with my fiancé, Illich, and a group of friends. We spent a perfect day in the sun, drinking beers and spiked fruit smoothies; then, we gathered up our things to catch the last buses home at 7 p.m.



Because the van our friend had reserved had been overcrowded on the way up, Illich and I split off from the group and hopped in another van with extra seats run by the same company. I only briefly glanced at the driver, a portly black man in his late 30s, before climbing in. At Far Rockaway, he climbed out to find the next two passengers he was supposed to pick up; then, he disappeared. As the minutes ticked by, the other passengers started to crack jokes about his absence, and then began to get testy, threatening to leave and take the subway. Finally, the driver reappeared, weaving and stumbling toward the van like a 21-year-old on spring break.



He tried to climb in the front seat, but Illich stopped him. “Whoa, brother, you can’t drive like that,” he said. The driver shook his head slowly, fumbling with the keys. “Seriously, you okay? Why don’t you let me drive us all back?” Illich said.



I hopped out of the van and ran around to the driver’s side, taking the driver by the hand. “Let him drive,” I said, pulling him gently. “We promise you won’t get in trouble. We’ll drive back to Williamsburg and your boss will never know.”



I was operating according to my internal Belligerent Drunk Handbook, written over years of dealing with drunk frat boys, crying girlfriends, and a couple of not-quite-functioning alcoholics. The central tenet: Be sweet but firm, and be non-judgmental. I just wanted to get back home. And despite the fact that I thought this guy was showing exceptionally poor judgment, I didn’t want to get him in trouble. I knew he probably couldn’t afford to lose this job.



The driver let me walk him around to the front passenger seat, and slowly climbed inside. Two girls who’d been planning to get in the van backed away, shaking their heads. The rest of the passengers thanked us for taking charge. Illich took the wheel, and I navigated using Google maps. As we pulled out into traffic, the driver slurred directions. “Turn here,” he managed to get out. We told him to relax; we would handle it.



“What did you drink, or take?” Illich asked him. The driver shook his head. “No alcohol no drugs,” he mumbled. Clue one.



“He was sober when we got in at Fort Tilden,” the woman next to me whispered. She had been sitting up front with him. “I speak Patois [a Caribbean dialect] and was talking to him. He was completely coherent when we were driving here. Now he’s slurring.”



“What did he take to get so drunk so fast?” I asked.



Clue two.



The other passengers, still hazily happy from their day at the beach, started singing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” practically shouting it. I shushed them. I didn’t know what the driver was on, and I didn’t want him to get riled up and do something to distract Illich. But he just slumped in his seat, his left arm dangling. Clue three.



His phone rang, and he answered, mumbling and then hanging up. This happened over and over. I imagined it might be his boss, yelling at him. I thought about taking the phone and explaining what was going on, but I’m a New Yorker. I’ve learned the hard way not to get involved in people’s business.



It took us 40 minutes to get to Williamsburg. By then, the driver was drooling. As we approached the highway exit, he vomited, and his eyes rolled back in his head. Something was seriously wrong. “Call 911!” Illich yelled. He cut off all the cars waiting at the exit, and I laid my hand on the driver’s shoulder. “Help is on the way. It’s going to be okay.” I still thought he was overdosing on something, some nasty drug I had never experienced before.

