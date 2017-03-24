The Real Difference Between A $50 And $500 Coat

Still, you can find a range of prices for coats, starting in the thirties and going up to the thousands. But your coat of choice is more than just vanity — when you’re hunched over in the icy winter wind, you’ll either regret or be thankful for the purchase you made. So how do you know what you're getting for your money? To find out, we tapped the expertise of Jeff Johnson, creative Director and co-founder of, a contemporary brand focused on creating luxury outerwear at an accessible price. Johnson was remarkably game to dig through all the different decisions a brand makes when building a winter jacket or coat, from linings to the trimmings, to even how big the company is.