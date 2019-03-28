Skip navigation!
Coats
Fashion
Beyoncé Wasn’t The Only One Wearing Balmain
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
We're Taking A Safari With These 17 Desert-Ready Jackets
Eliza Huber
Mar 28, 2019
Fashion
Save These 5 Outfits For A Rainy Day
Michelle Li
Mar 21, 2019
Fashion
The Underrated Coat Style Everyone Should Own
Alyssa Coscarelli
Mar 19, 2019
Fashion
27 Puffer Jackets That Make Being Bundled Look Chic
For better or for worse, Hotline Bling's success is just as relevant today as it was in 2015. While we expect the Drake memes may never die (at least in
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Love Barack Obama’s ‘44’ Bomber Jacket? Here's Where To Buy It
Michelle Obama isn't the only one who has liberated her sense of style, post-White House. While the former First Lady is sweeping all over the nation on
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
The Coats Were The Real Winners Of New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week brought a splay of new collections and a fresh supply of real-life style inspo, courtesy of show attendees. You know, the editors,
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
There's A Reason This Affordable Amazon Puffer Is Famous
Amazon has undoubtedly become your go-to shopping destination for all your life needs — teeth whitening kits, Poo-Pourri, heck, maybe even a chair for
by
Bobby Schuessler
Fashion
Meghan Markle Is Back In Givenchy — & We Love It
Meghan Markle is continuing her love affair with wearing Givenchy. On Thursday, Markle visited the Association of Commonwealth Universities in London to
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Offset Is The Most Careful Off-White Model Ever
On Wednesday, Virgil Abloh presented his latest collection for his label Off-White during Paris Men's Fashion Week featuring a few familiar faces, like
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Men Really Seem To Hate This Rent The Runway Hot Pink Faux Fur Coat
The subscription-based, short-term rental model has infiltrated just about every part of daily life, including how we shop for clothes, thanks to Amazon
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Meghan Markle Shares Her Due Date Wearing An Aritzia Dress
Meghan Markle is very pregnant and very much so back to her royal duties in the new year. Last week, Markle gave fashion advice to unemployed women in
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
23 Faux Fur Coats You'll Want To Bundle Up In
We're still in the deep throes of the raging debate regarding the ethics of animal fur in fashion. While some still can't live without it, the polarizing
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
20 Winter-White Outfits That Break All The "Rules"
Some rules were made to be broken, and we're more than happy to disobey the unwritten, “thou shalt not wear white after Labor Day,” commandment. As
by
Bobby Schuessler
Fashion
The Best Down Jackets — According To Shoppers Who Aren't Shi...
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star &
by
Bobby Schuessler
Fashion
This Winter: Pile On As Many Coats As Possible
A noble ogre named Shrek once said “Onions have layers. Ogres have layers. Onions have layers. You get it. We both have layers.” Yes, he was referring
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Why Snakeskin Should Be Your New Favorite Neutral
As with anything when it comes to Rihanna, Bad Gal RiRi does it, and we want to, too. When the singer-cum-mogul was spotted wearing head-to-toe snakeskin
by
Channing Hargrove
Dedicated Feature
8 Cold-Weather Gifts They’ll Use
All
Winter Long
A gift that surprises and delights is good; a gift they'll actually use is better. While we may or may not have just made up that holiday maxim, the
by
Chelsea Peng
Fashion
Meghan Markle Wore This Aritzia Coat — & Now We Want One, Too
While we won't dignify rumors of a brewing feud between Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton (resulting in the Duchess of Sussex moving into
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
31 Perfect Looks To Copy This December
It's December, and we've got a lot on the brain. Gift-giving. Party dressing. Holiday hosting. And, of course, building out our winter wardrobe. There's
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
21 Capes That Will Instantly Make Your Outfit More Chic
The beauty of a cape is that they’re actually a simple way to make it look like you put way more effort into your outfit than you really did. In fact,
by
Austen Tosone
Fashion
23 Winter-Friendly Coats That Ring In Under $150
Come winter, we've only got one thing on our mind: staying warm. While tights, chunky sweaters, and yes, leggings, deserve a shout-out for helping us stay
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
18 Winter-Friendly Items We're Buying From Amazon's Cyb...
Holiday tunes may already be pumping out of the speakers at our local grocery stores, but we're not out of the Cyber Week woods yet. Cyber Monday sales
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
21 Camel Coats To Get You Over That Winter Hump
By now, we've covered every color of the rainbow — electric blue is on track to be the next color of the season, lime green was the color seen 'round
by
Rebekkah Easley
Jackets
Winter's Got Nothing On These 18 Extra-Long Puffers
Think about it — when the weather gets tough (like car buried under a foot of snow, subways shut down, coffee shop closed kind of tough), what do you
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Meghan Markle Wore Prince Harry's Puffer Coat — & Now We Wan...
Meghan Markle may have just completed her first tour as a royal with new husband Prince Harry, but we're still not done talking about what she wore during
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
30 Perfect Looks To Copy This November
If you're experiencing the type of temperatures we've had over the past week or so in New York City, then you've likely had to break out those winter
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Move Over Parkas, We're Falling Hard For Plaid Coats This Wi...
Puffer coats, parkas, teddy coats and of course, the classic black wool coat — there are too many coat options to choose just one. But if we absolutely
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
15 Chic Coats
Made
For Petites
It'd be stating the obvious to say that coats aren't a fun clothing item to shop when you're under 5'4". Between sleeve length, overall coat length, and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Dedicated Feature
The 4 Outerwear Pieces To Get You Through Winter
Once your dormant apartment heater starts hissing again, you know that winter is officially en route. And with the cold-weather season comes cozy,
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Fashion
The Triumphant Return Of The Leopard Print Coat
After several seasons of snakeskin (faux, of course), zebra patterns, and teddy textures, the fall 2018 season marks the triumphant return of the leopard
by
Georgia Murray
