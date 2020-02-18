This Was The Top Trending Item At London Fashion Week

If New York is the kick-off for fashion month and Paris is its grand finale, London Fashion Week is like the trendy liaison between these two locations. It's a laid-back foray into the European scene, bridging the gap between the month's start and endpoint with the help of its sophisticated sister city, Milan. London is the edgier fashion capital among its urban counterparts, promising some of the most innovative and unconventional looks both on and off the runway (moment of appreciation for all the glitz and volume at JW Anderson). It's where we can expect to identify some of the biggest and boldest emerging trends, and now that LFW has officially come to a close, we can say with certainty that its street style MVP was the faux-fur trimmed statement coat.
Advertisement
This trend is a major throwback to popular outerwear styles of the '70s (think Jackie Burkhart or Penny Lane) infused with the contemporary vibes of cult-cool British brands like Shrimps and House of Sunny. It's your basic black or plaid trench but taken up a notch, with impossibly fluffy details around the collar and sleeves. It's a major look that doesn't take itself too seriously, and one that eliminates the need for a scarf (and maybe even gloves if you opt for cuffs that are really OTT).
London may be a magnet for kooky florals and fishnet tights, but even its grooviest trends are grounded in history. So it only makes sense that the current trend-du-jour is a bit of tradition with a twist. Ahead, we've rounded up all the different ways we've seen this coat popping up across London's cobblestoned streets for the daring shopper that's ready to bring this vintage-inspired garment into their own closet.
1. A Case Of The Blues
A number of show-goers rocked this retro look in bright shades of blue, proving that no color is off-limits even in the depths of winter. Pair your coat with equally vibrant accessories for an eye-catching ensemble.
Shop this style: Shrimps River Faux Fur Check Print Coat, $982, available on Browns.com and on Farfetch.com.
2. Back To The Basics
If you just can't shake the New Yorker in you, don't fret — you can still adopt this trend without abandoning your commitment to the color black. The texture of the coat's collar and sleeves can add some drama to your look without straying away from the neutral shade.
Advertisement
Shop this style: City Chic Make Me Blush Belted Coat With Faux Fur Trim, $169.00, available on Nordstrom.com; similar styles available on Etsy.com and Amazon.com.
3. Shades Of Chocolate
When you think of the '70s, a color palette of rich browns, burnt oranges, and soft cerulean probably comes to mind. This explains the chocolate-y iteration of the coat trend which feels like it's right off the set of That 70s Show.
Shop this style: BLANKNYC Faux Leather Coat with Faux Fur Trim, $148.00, available at Nordstrom.com; similar styles available on Selfridges.com and 11Honore.com.
4. Pretty In Plaid
Of course, it wouldn't be London without a hefty portion of plaid. The beloved print unsurprisingly found its way into this season's favorite trend.
Shop this style: Whistles Faux Fur-Trimmed Checked Wool-Blend Coat, was: $435.00, now: $260.00, available on Selfridges.com; similar styles available on Shopbop.com and Anthropologie.com.
4. A Hint Of Pistachio
If you want to take a bigger step away from tradition, consider creamy pastel colors like pistachio and lavender, both of which are having a major moment right now.
Advertisement
Shop this style: House of Sunny Pistachio Vegan Leather Penny Coat, was: $289.00, now: $149.99, available on UrbanOutfitters.com.
6. Pop Of Pink
The popular hot-pink-and-orang color combo hasn't lost its style stamina since the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet, and its clearly making its way from LA to London — and now straight into our own closets.
Shop this style: Sparkl Fairy Couture Princess Pop Vinyl Coat, was: $205, now: $98.40, available on DollsKill.com.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement