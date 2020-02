This Was The Top Trending Item At London Fashion Week

If New York is the kick-off for fashion month and Paris is its grand finale, London Fashion Week is like the trendy liaison between these two locations. It's a laid-back foray into the European scene, bridging the gap between the month's start and endpoint with the help of its sophisticated sister city, Milan. London is the edgier fashion capital among its urban counterparts, promising some of the most innovative and unconventional looks both on and off the runway (moment of appreciation for all the glitz and volume at JW Anderson). It's where we can expect to identify some of the biggest and boldest emerging trends, and now that LFW has officially come to a close, we can say with certainty that its street style MVP was the faux-fur trimmed statement coat.