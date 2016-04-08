One quick scan through a winter Fashion Week street style slideshow, and you'll likely spot multiple variations of the technicolor faux fur coats and accessories that London-based brand Shrimps has become known for. Thanks to designer Hannah Weiland, Shrimps has set the standard for how to make outerwear both warm and cool, causing a flurry of labels to follow suit.
Now, Weiland is expanding her offering beyond fuzzy toppers to include a series of silk ready-to-wear pieces (officially dubbed "Silkies") that still feature that playful quality and quirk that the coats possess.
"It feels exciting, as a brand that has become known for faux fur, to release an all-silk capsule collection," Weiland tells Refinery29 of the new line, which includes dresses, jumpsuits, scarves, and more. "This collection is also quite personal, as my drawings and illustrations are imaginary characters that I have always drawn. It's so nice to see them printed on a luxurious silk base; I feel like it's where they belong! I think the personalities and characters of Shrimps are a large part of the Shrimps world and appeal."
The collection hits Shrimps' e-commerce today, and if the pieces possess the same must-have quality of the brand's coats, they're likely to sell — fast. Click through to check out the line in full, and snag some for yourself now. We have a feeling we'll be seeing lots of these on the streets of New York, London, Milan, and Paris come September.
Now, Weiland is expanding her offering beyond fuzzy toppers to include a series of silk ready-to-wear pieces (officially dubbed "Silkies") that still feature that playful quality and quirk that the coats possess.
"It feels exciting, as a brand that has become known for faux fur, to release an all-silk capsule collection," Weiland tells Refinery29 of the new line, which includes dresses, jumpsuits, scarves, and more. "This collection is also quite personal, as my drawings and illustrations are imaginary characters that I have always drawn. It's so nice to see them printed on a luxurious silk base; I feel like it's where they belong! I think the personalities and characters of Shrimps are a large part of the Shrimps world and appeal."
The collection hits Shrimps' e-commerce today, and if the pieces possess the same must-have quality of the brand's coats, they're likely to sell — fast. Click through to check out the line in full, and snag some for yourself now. We have a feeling we'll be seeing lots of these on the streets of New York, London, Milan, and Paris come September.