Erin Cunningham
Fashion
29 Big (Fashion) Ideas
Landon Peoples
Oct 22, 2018
Fashion
Every Boot You Could Ever Need To Buy For The Next 6 Months
Laura Hinson
Oct 2, 2018
Fashion
Delpozo Creative Director Josep Font Is Stepping Down
Erin Cunningham
Sep 24, 2018
Fashion
8 Things We Loved From Bill Cunningham's Memoir
Legendary photographer Bill Cunningham was an immensely private person. A New York Times fashion photographer for 38 years, Cunningham was a pioneer of
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Burberry Goes Fur-Free, Will No Longer Destroy Unsold Items
Riccardo Tisci is changing more at Burberry than just its logo. On Thursday, the British heritage brand announced that it will no longer burn $36 million
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
30 Female Photographers Sound Off On Fashion's Gender Imbalance
In 2017, just 13.7% of magazine covers from the top 10 American fashion publications were photographed by women. Disappointing, yes. Surprising, no.
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Chanel Is Bringing Its Métiers D’art Collection To New York City
Since its inception in 2002, Chanel's Métiers d’art collection has been shown at destinations across the globe, from Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Nina Ricci Has Hired Two New Creative Directors
Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, the design duo behind buzzy Dutch menswear label Botter, have been named the new artistic directors of Nina Ricci, WWD
by
Erin Cunningham
The Environment
Is Fashion Actually Becoming Greener?
When it comes to the environment, we're already used to hearing catastrophic news. Pollution is killing more people than war and violence, plastic is
by
Katja Schweitzberger
Fashion
31 Perfect Looks To Copy This August
Are we the only ones who can't believe it's August? It feels like just yesterday that we happily traded our boots for slip-on sandals and put those puffer
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
31 Perfect Looks To Copy This July
As much as we hate to let the weather dictate what we wear, there comes a point each year when we have to succumb to what's happening outside and, well,
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Can We Talk About How Good The CFDA Awards Red Carpet Was?
If you're still high off the Met Gala red carpet, we're right there with you. But nearly a month later comes arguably the second largest night in fashion,
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Issa Rae Calls Out The Impact Black Culture Has Had On Fashion
For the first time ever, the CFDA Awards took over another borough, bringing with it designers, models, and a whole crop celebrities, including Issa Rae,
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
30 Perfect Looks To Copy This June
Though we follow Instagram trends all year long, it seems as though the social media platform is particularly influencing our summer wardrobes. One scroll
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
No,
Vogue
Australia Didn't Fat-Shame Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson is excited. So why does the Internet want to bring her down? On Wednesday, the actress shared her first Vogue Australia cover, a feat that
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Molly Goddard Takes Home The BFC/Vogue Fashion Fund Prize
Molly Goddard, the 29-year-old British designer best known for her over-the-top tulle pieces, just can't be stopped. On Wednesday evening, the Central
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
31 Perfect Looks To Copy This May
It feels like we've been waiting all year for this moment (okay, maybe we have been). But with April and its unexpected snow showers behind us, May might
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
8 Accessory Trends To Know This Spring
Thanks to the slew of micro trends that emerged from Fashion Month last September, this spring's accessories are just as exciting as the clothes they
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
This Season, Powder Blue Is The Warmest Color
Thanks to the denim-obsessed '90s and '00s, blue is on the brink of becoming a neutral, joining the ranks of black, white, beige, gray, and — we can't
by
Kara Kia
Fashion
30 Perfect Looks To Copy This April
Posting about spring outfits as it's forecasted to snow in New York City feels a little...off. And no, that's not an April Fool's joke. Still, we're
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
This Fashion Month Featured The Most Models Of Color — Ever
With every Fashion Month comes the question: Should we celebrate the industry's progression when it comes to diversity and inclusivity, or should we
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
44 Fashion Designers On The Women Who Inspire Their Work
It's ironic that an industry so catered to women would be run mostly by men, isn't it? Though females make up 70% of the fashion workforce, they hold less
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Even Chanel Can't Resist A Puffer Coat
Bryan Boy called it "enchanted." Eva Chen called it "forbidden" (a reference to Harry Potter, of course). But regardless of how one chose to describe the
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Blanket Scarves Are The New Baguettes: Paris Fashion Week Is Here
If there's one thing you've heard about Paris Fashion Week, it likely isn't that Dior continued its feminist mission, that H&M's latest studio collection
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
31 Perfect Looks To Copy This March
Are we the only ones who find March one of the most confusing months of the year? Because while it may feel like the home stretch of winter weather, by
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Milan Street Style Is An A-To-Z Lesson In Italian Designers
If you're wondering whether every person in Milan owns a Gucci Marmont bag or Princetown velvet slippers, we're right there with you. As the third stretch
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
Did You Catch The Anti-Trump Sentiment In The Moschino Show?
Like most Moschino shows, the brand's fall/winter 2018 presentation had a lot to unpack. The parade of 62 Jackie O. clones. The six "alien" models,
by
Erin Cunningham
Food & Drinks
The Most Instagrammed Restaurants In NYC
We're all guilty of it: Quickly snapping a photo of that pizza or ice cream or burger we couldn't wait to dig into, and not-so-slyly Instagramming it from
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Fashion
Exclusive: Paris Jackson Lands Her First Calvin Klein Campaign
You knew it was coming. For the latest installment of Calvin Klein Jeans' ongoing #MyCalvins campaign, chief creative officer Raf Simons looked inward,
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Christian Siriano's Muses Reflect On His Decade In Fashion
The beauty of the Christian Siriano woman is that she doesn't necessarily exist. And for good reason. Because while other designers have sought to embrace
by
Erin Cunningham
