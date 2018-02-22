We're all guilty of it: Quickly snapping a photo of that pizza or ice cream or burger we couldn't wait to dig into, and not-so-slyly Instagramming it from across the table. Why? Because, we're obsessed with #foodporn. We love seeing what others are eating (and showing of our own dishes).
There are some plates, however, that show up on a New Yorker's feed all the time. Grilled corn from Café Habana? Seen it. A Salty Pimp cone from the Big Gay Ice Cream Shop? Yup, that too. A bagel and lox from Russ & Daughters? Been there, ate (and Instagrammed) that. And, for some reason, we just can't get enough. From Shake Shack to Smorgasburg, we've rounded up the most Instagrammed restaurants in New York City. Click through for a serious dose of #foodporn.