"This commitment builds on the goals that we set last year as part of our five-year responsibility agenda and is supported by our new strategy, which is helping tackle the causes of waste," a statement from the company read . "We already reuse, repair, donate, or recycle unsaleable products and we will continue to expand these efforts." It does clarify that "in exceptional circumstances, [they] may dispose of damaged, defective, or expired beauty products where recycling is not an option."