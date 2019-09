Following the lead of other influential houses like Gucci and Michael Kors , which both announced it's fur-free stance in the last six months, we can only hope that by the end of 2018, the whole of the industry will have waved goodbye to cruelty in the name of fashion. When faux fur alternatives from brands like Shrimps are offering directional and fabulous pieces without the violent - and frankly, uncool - practice of harming animals, fur looks more and more like an outdated and embarrassing concept the industry should leave behind.