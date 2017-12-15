Michael Kors & Jimmy Choo Will No Longer Use Fur

The policy will also include the Jimmy Choo brand, which was acquired by Michael Kors Holdings earlier this year. “Due to technological advances in fabrications, we now have the ability to create a luxe aesthetic using non-animal fur,” said designer Michael Kors in a press release. “We will showcase these new techniques in our upcoming runway show in February.” Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo are now part of a growing list of brands and retailers that have made a commitment to being fur-free, including the aforementioned Gucci, Stella McCartney –— whose Veganism has been reflected in her collection since the beginnings — Hugo Boss, Armani, and YOOX Net-A-Porter.