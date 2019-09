Michael Kors Will Buy Jimmy Choo For $1.2 Billion

Former British Vogue editor Tamara Mellon cofounded Jimmy Choo in 1996 with Malaysian cobbler Jimmy Choo — in the past 20 years, it secured its status as one of the most popular (and best selling ) footwear brands, becoming a favorite on and off the red carpet. Mellon left the company in 2001, and in 2014 it went public (the first luxury shoe brand to do so). The company's owners, Luxembourg-based JAB Holding Company , put the shoe brand up for sale back in April (to focus its attention on its collection of coffee brands ), and now, here we are.