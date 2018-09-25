Skip navigation!
Jimmy Choo
Fashion
Priyanka Chopra Got Married In Ralph Lauren
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Michael Kors Will Buy Versace For $2 Billion
Channing Hargrove
Sep 25, 2018
Beauty
Kim K.'s Spray Tanner Just Launched A Game-Changing Product
Lexy Lebsack
Mar 23, 2018
Fashion
Michael Kors & Jimmy Choo Will No Longer Use Fur
Channing Hargrove
Dec 15, 2017
Fashion
Jimmy Choo & Virgil Abloh Made The Perfect Cinderella Shoe
Where in the world is Virgil Abloh, and what brand is he collaborating with now? To recap: In the past year alone, the designer has worked with the New
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Michael Kors Will Buy Jimmy Choo For $1.2 Billion
Another day, another merger. On Tuesday, the world awoke to news that Michael Kors Holding Ltd. would be purchasing footwear label Jimmy Choo PLC for 896
by
Channing Hargrove
Fragrance
Jon Snow Knows Something: How To Look Damn Fine In A Fragrance Ad
Jimmy Choo is breaking into the men's beauty game, and it's bringing everyone's favorite member of the Night's Watch along for the ride. Kit Harington has
by
Maria Del Russo
Shopping
Emma Roberts Dishes On Her Favorite Accessories For Fall
It kind of goes without saying that we're not the only ones crushing hard on Jimmy Choo. Even celebrities like Emma Roberts are in awe of the accessory
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
Jimmy Choo Like You've Never Seen It Before
You know Jimmy Choo as the glamorous brand that boasts some of the most beautiful shoes this side of the River Thames entire world. And, while the pump
by
Bobby Schuessler
Politics
Nicole Kidman Owns Airport Style — May We All Travel So Chicly
Dressing for a long-haul flight is tough. You don't want to be that person in the tracksuit bottoms and Uggs that come off as soon as you hit your seat.
by
Erin Donnelly
Celebrity Style
From The Bedroom To The Stage With Dee Dee Of Dum Dum Girls
For most of us, hobbies like scrapbooking and singing into the hairbrush never quite made it past the bedroom doors. But, for Dum Dum Girls' Dee Dee
by
Jada Wong
Fashion
A First Look At The Fashion In
Diana
— & A Major Giveawa...
There are several reasons why we've been anticipating the upcoming Princess Diana movie, Diana. Most of them have to do with the inspiring life and work
by
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
Jimmy Choo Shows London How To Party In 5-Inch Heels
Sunday is the new Friday. Well, that is what luxury shoe label Jimmy Choo and Esquire magazine have us believing anyway, as they threw one helluva party
by
Emily London
Designers
Watch: Jimmy Choo Gets A Makeover — A New Creative Director
Jimmy Choo is casting off its ultra-glamorous outlook and taking a whole new direction, according to Sandra Choi, the brand’s new creative director. The
by
Emily London
Fashion
The Sexiest Shoe Of 2012 Is Even Less Subtle Than
Fifty Shade...
Never mind what usually attracts us ladies to a pair of shoes (a gorgeous print, a cheeky heel, a bit of sparkle), when it comes to pure sex appeal, it
by
Connie Wang
Washington DC
Meet (& Celebrate) Your New Favorite It Bag: The Justine
First, there was the Birkin. Then came the Alexa. Now, meet the Justine, our most recent splurge obsession which happens to be the latest namesake
by
Erin Cunningham
Politics
Terry Richardson Shoots New Jimmy Choo Campaign, Instigates Cat F...
Does the man turn anything down, these days? Though the match seems a bit off, Terry Richardson shot the most recent Jimmy Choo campaign, which was
by
Connie Wang
Politics
Jimmy Choo Celebrates 15 Years With A Reissue Of The SATC Feather...
The Jimmy Choo brand just turned 15, which is still a fairly young age considering that the other giants of footwear are nearly all octogenarians. To
by
Connie Wang
Chicago
Show Your Shoe Love: Jimmy Choo Founder Tamara Mellon Visits Chic...
Are you up for a meet-'n'-greet with the founder of Jimmy Choo? We are too! This Thursday, March 3, meet Tamara Mellon at Nordstrom on Michigan Avenue
by
Shani Silver
Politics
Check Out The First Image From The Jimmy Choo Uggs Collaboration
Well, we guess we should be glad they don't look like these, but the new Jimmy Choo for Uggs collaboration is putting a damper on our Monday morning.
by
Connie Wang
Politics
Jimmy Choo Sneakers, Garance's Plus-Size Snafu, And Oprah's J.Cre...
Check out Liya Kebede's socially conscious clothing line, Lemlem , now available in grown-up sizes! (Style.com) While other people were buying
by
Connie Wang
Politics
Ugg and Jimmy Choo To Collaborate... We Are Scared
Horror of horrors! Eye-gouging footwear brand Ugg has already sullied many a foot of our dorm-mates, Midwestern cousins, and fellow NYC pedestrians, and
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
NYC Sales: Save Fashion, EVA, Surface to Air, St. Kilda, Jimmy Ch...
New York Save Fashion Sale What: R29's very own Save Fashion sale returns with great deals on women's and men's merch. The sale pops up at SoHo's
by
Lisa Dionisio
Shopping
NYC Sales: Salvor Projects, Save Fashion, St. Kilda, Jimmy Choo, ...
New York Salvor Projects Studio Sale What: Salvor Projects is hosting their fall '09 studio sale this weekend. Score great deals on their selection of
by
Lisa Dionisio
Shopping
NYC Sales: Maison Martin Margiela, Save Fashion, Surface to Air, ...
New York Maison Martin Margiela, Viktor & Rolf, and Dsquared2 Sample Sale What: The Staff USA showroom is hosting a multi-designer sample sale featuring
by
Lisa Dionisio
Shopping
Deals of the Day: Sophomore, Stella McCartney, Jimmy Choo, Scout,...
New York Sophomore Sample Sale at Circa Now What: Downtown favorite Chrissie Miller is throwing a Sophomore sample sale at East Village boutique
by
Lisa Dionisio
Shopping
Deals of the Day: Jimmy Choo, Housing Works, Intermix, Welcome Hu...
New York Jimmy Choo Sample Sale What: Jimmy Choo's coveted shoes are on sale during this 1-day sample sale. Find up to 70% markdowns on a selection of
by
Lisa Dionisio
Politics
Jimmy Choo Next Up For H&M Collab, We Swoon
Hot on the heels (ha, ha) of Matthew Williamson's splashy collection for H&M, ultra-coveted accessories designer Jimmy Choo is next up on the mass
by
Xiyin Tang
Shopping
Deals of the Day: Matt Bernson, Jimmy Choo, Billy Reid, Plum, and...
New York Matt Bernson Sample Sale What: Find discounted shoes, sandals, flats, and more at Matt Bernson's end-of-season sample sale. Head down to
by
Lisa Dionisio
