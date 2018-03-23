Kim K.'s Spray Tanner Just Launched A Game-Changing Product

His double-sided self-tanning mitt features a classic foam applicator on one side and a duo-exfoliator on the other. No need to shower first, just massage your skin with the scrubber side, then apply your tan with the other. Made from bamboo, the scrubber is naturally antimicrobial and ergonomically designed to apply more pressure to the spots where you need it the most. (The beige color you see here is a gentle, rough fabric texture that glides easily over legs and arms, while the white tip is rougher, lending itself to work well on elbows, knees, and anywhere else you naturally want to press harder on.)