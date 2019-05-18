Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Kim Kardashian West
Food News
Why Did Kim Kardashian Tweet At Jack In The Box?
by
Michelle Santiago Cortés
More from Kim Kardashian West
Pop Culture
Psalm West? The Internet Already Can’t Figure Out How To Pronounce It
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
May 18, 2019
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian Just Revealed The Very Yeezus Name Of Her New Baby (With A Pic!)
Kathryn Lindsay
May 17, 2019
Pop Culture
No Headline Will Do Justice To North West’s "Old Town Road" Music Video
Kaitlin Reilly
May 14, 2019
Pop Culture
Is Kim Kardashian Naming Her Son After An Emoji?
Taylor Swift isn't the only star who sends fans searching for clues in her Instagram captions. Following the birth of her fourth child via a surrogate
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Season 16, Episode 6 Rec...
Welcome to the safest, most contoured space on the Internet: A space where we can openly discuss, dissect, and indulge in the greatest show of our time,
by
Morgan Baila
Music
Kim Kardashian Celebrated Her New Baby With A Paris Hilton Song
Many congratulations are due to mom Kim Kardashian, who, along with her husband Kanye West, announced the birth of their fourth child on Friday. But on
by
Natalie Morin
Pop Culture
Is This A Clue To Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Son's N...
Earlier today, Kim Kardashian announced that her surrogate had given birth to a healthy baby boy. As if this week in baby births wasn't exciting enough!
by
Elena Nicolaou
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Their Fourth Child
It's a boy! But we knew that already. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, via surrogate — just in time for Mother's Day!
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian West's Surrogate Is In Labor With Her Fourth ...
Baby Archie Sussex is barely three days old and already, he's got competition for the royal spotlight. Kim Kardashian's surrogate is in labor with her
by
Anne Cohen
Fashion
The Kardashian-Jenners Channeled Cher and The Little Mermaid For ...
Leave it to Kim Kardashian West to throw the biggest post-Met Gala after party. Showing up in yet another stunning Mugler dress, this time a vintage
by
Eliza Huber
Pop Culture
Which Kardashian-Jenners Attended The 2019 Met Gala?
Not every star scores an invite to the Met Gala, but you better believe that most of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew are on the guest list. The
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Fashion
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Dress Looks An Awful Lot Like Her ...
Speculate no longer. Kim Kardashian has hit the Met Gala pink carpet wearing a ruched beige dress with a wet effect by Thierry Mugler himself. The
by
Michelle Li
Beauty
37 Celebrities Who Ditch Makeup On Their Day Off
There is only one rule of makeup, which is that there are none. Foundation diehard? Allow us to direct you to our favorite ones. More the fiercely
by
Us
TV Shows
Yes, That Was Jennifer Lawrence On
Keeping Up With The Kardas...
In case you forgot, Jennifer Lawrence is one of the biggest Kardashian fans of all time — yet another thing we have in common. (The others being that we
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Season 16, Episode 5 Rec...
Welcome to the safest, most contoured space on the Internet: A space where we can openly discuss, dissect, and indulge in the greatest show of our time,
by
Morgan Baila
Music
Years After Insulting Kim Kardashian's Butt, Paris Hilton Ma...
The long, sometimes-fraught friendship between Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton has officially come full circle. Years after insulting Kardashian's very
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Fashion
Hey Kanye West, What Are Those On Your Feet?
Okay, friends. At this point in our relationship with Mr. Kanye Omari West, we know that if there is anything that Kanye loves more than Kanye, it's a
by
Channing Hargrove
News
This Lawyer Is Helping Kim Kardashian With Her Legal Career
The daughter of a Democrat from Sweden and a Trump supporter from Mississippi, Jessica Jackson is used to navigating extremes. In her career as a human
by
Leah Carroll
TV Recaps
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Season 16, Episode 4 Rec...
Welcome to the safest, most contoured space on the Internet: A space where we can openly discuss, dissect, and indulge in the greatest show of our time,
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian West’s CBD-Themed Baby Shower Was The Most Zen Eve...
Tired of the usual pastel, finger foods, and diaper cakes baby showers? Take a page out of Kim Kardashian West’s book and host a CBD-everything
by
Alexis Reliford
Pop Culture
The Kardashians Just Posted A Candid Easter Card — & It Gives A C...
Following a particularly special Easter Sunday at church — and by church we mean Kanye West's Sunday Service at Coachella — the Kardashians got
by
Natalie Morin
Spirit
Kanye West's Sunday Service Isn't Exactly Church — But ...
UPDATE: This story was originally published on April 4. A source told People that Kanye has talked about starting his own church, but "it wouldn’t be
by
Cory Stieg
Fashion
Kendall Jenner and North West Wear Matching $1,300 Tops
Is Kendall Jenner taking style cues from North West? Some eagle-eyed observers seem to think so. According to E! News, Kendall recently stepped out in a
by
Mekita Rivas
TV Recaps
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Season 16, Episode 3 Rec...
Welcome to the safest, most contoured space on the Internet: A space where we can openly discuss, dissect, and indulge in the greatest show of our time,
by
Morgan Baila
Entertainment
Kim Kardashian Throws Shade At The College Admissions Scandal: “I...
Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to speak out about the college admissions scandal — you know, the one where Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman
by
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
Pop Culture
Everything We Know About Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Sunda...
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's "Sunday Service," a private concert featuring impromptu choral arrangements of West's music, has become a weekly tradition
by
Rebecca Farley
Beauty
Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Are Putting Their Perfume Launch On...
Update: If you had a calendar reminder set for when the KKW Fragrance x Kylie collection drops on April 26th, you can turn it off... or at least hit
by
Thatiana Diaz
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West Finally Revealed How Her Ultra-Minimalist Bat...
When Vogue shot its 73 Questions video with Kim Kardashian West, no one had any idea that the sink inside her bathroom would become a star. After the
by
Olivia Harrison
Work & Money
This Is How Much The Kardashians Make On Instagram Ads — Accordin...
We already know that the Kardashians are extremely rich. And regardless of how one might feel about the famous family, it's difficult to deny that they
by
Refinery29 Editors
Pop Culture
Kanye West Crashed Kim Kardashian's "73 Questions" & Stole T...
Along with interviewing her for their cover, Vogue got the privilege of visiting Kim Kardashian's home to ask her 73 questions, so who answered the door
by
Kathryn Lindsay
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted