Fendi & Skims’ Collaboration Includes Puffer Coats & Logo Loungewear

Last month, the fashion world was caught by surprise when Fendi partnered with Versace for a cross-pollination runway show Fendace. Now, the former is partnering with yet another brand for one of this year’s most unexpected collaborations: Kim Kardashian’s undergarment brand Skims. On Tuesday, the two brands confirmed the release of a joint collection, which will include an assortment of dresses, outerwear, loungewear, shapewear, and lingerie, out on November 9.
“Both Fendi and Skims have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong,” said Kardashian in the press release. “We share a desire to push boundaries, think differently and challenge convention.” According to the release, the idea for a collab came when Fendi creative director, Kim Jones, realized his coworkers were all waiting for a Skims drop in the middle of a meeting: “I thought: let’s do something together.”
Adorned with the Fendi and Skims logos, the collection includes gloves, leggings, and sports bras in bright colorways, like orange and bright pink, as well as skin-tight dresses in flesh-colored tones that highlight both brands’ knack for body-enhancing silhouettes. The collection also features puffer coats in white and military green, as well as Fendi x Skims-logo tights, bodysuits, and underwear.
Unlike past Skims drops, this collection will come with a price tag more in line with Fendi’s luxury offering, with leggings going for $1,100, puffer jackets at $2,950, and dresses at $4,200, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Since launching in 2019, Skims has become a lingerie power player, expanding into the loungewear and activewear space over the last two years. Most recently, the brand partnered with the United States Olympic Team to provide undergarments, loungewear, and accessories for women athletes, as well as celebrities like Kate Moss and Megan Fox for its campaigns. Its viral loungewear slip dress managed to capture TikTok’s attention, selling out constantly and growing a waitlist of over 40,000 people.
While the collaboration may be unexpected, with comfort wear continuing to dominate fashion, Fendi's decision to bet on Skims to expand its reach makes sense. The Fendi x Skims collection will drop on November 9 at 9 am EST, with prices ranging from $100 to $4,200.
See the collection in the images, ahead.