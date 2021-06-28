Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Is Making Loungewear For Team USA

This partnership is a big step for Kardashian's brand; SKIMS now joins the ranks of Speedo, Ralph Lauren, and Nike, who are also making garments for this year’s American delegation, as well as and Liberian-American designer Telfar Clemens, who is sponsoring and designing his home country's Olympic uniforms. “SKIMS is designed to empower women to feel their best every day and we’re excited to work with Team USA to help spread this message,” Kardashian’s statement concluded.

