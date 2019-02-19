Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Fendi
Fashion
The Unforgettable Karl Lagerfeld, In His Own Words
by
Channing Hargrove
More from Fendi
Fashion
Virginie Viard Will Succeed Karl Lagerfeld At Chanel
Landon Peoples
Feb 19, 2019
Fashion
20 Essential Runway Looks From Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel
Michelle Li
Feb 19, 2019
Fashion
Karl Lagerfeld Dies In Paris At 85
Natalie Gil
Feb 19, 2019
Fashion
Now We Know Why Kim Kardashian Has Been Wearing So Much Fendi
CFDA Influencer of the Year Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West may have admitted he didn’t do shit when he and Virgil Abloh interned at Fendi, but
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Kanye West & Virgil Abloh Interned At Fendi, "Didn't Do Sh*t"
Since reactiviating his Twitter account two weeks ago, Kanye West has already amassed over 300 tweets. He literally will not shut up. When the rapper
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Milan Street Style Is An A-To-Z Lesson In Italian Designers
If you're wondering whether every person in Milan owns a Gucci Marmont bag or Princetown velvet slippers, we're right there with you. As the third stretch
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
K-Pop Superstar Taeyang Makes Fashion Magic With Fendi
Fendi is making some Instagram-worthy noise today with its latest collaboration. The Italian fashion house has partnered with Big Bang's Taeyang (a.k.a.
by
Channing Hargrove
Celebrity Style
Bella Hadid & Karl Lagerfeld Team Up For Fendi's Latest Campaign
Sound the alarm (and ready your regram button): Bella Hadid has officially landed her first Fendi campaign. The model was photographed by the brand's
by
Landon Peoples
Tech
These Smart Glasses Are Like Mood Rings For Your Eyes
Remember those mood rings that supposedly read your mind when you were a kid? Well, now you can get a much more advanced mood-detecting accessory — in
by
Suzannah Weiss
Celebrity Style
Kendall Jenner Walks On Water For Fendi Anniversary Show
Kendall Jenner opened Fendi’s 90th anniversary show in Rome yesterday by doing something pretty impressive. Specifically, walking on water. At least
by
Shannon Carlin
Pop Culture
Kylie Jenner's New Dog Enjoys Chewing On $400 Fendi Pom-poms
It sounds like Kylie Jenner's new dog has pretty expensive taste, just like his mama. But we mean "expensive taste" in the most literal sense. On Monday,
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Trends
Karl Lagerfeld Invents 5 New Accessories You've Never Seen Before
We're sure that the first time someone wore heels, people were like — "Hold on, Johann. WHAT ARE THOSE?" Ditto for the first-ever backpack, or sun hat,
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
This Fendi Bag Trend Is Replacing Those Furry Accessories
At the dawn of It bag time, there was the Fendi baguette. (The small, elongated logo bag that garnered a lot of attention and love among the likes of
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Designers
This Is What A $1 Million Fur Coat With Silver Tips Looks Like
From his omnipresent crew of attractive men to his far-flung runway locales and his well-crafted personal brand, Karl Lagerfeld has never been a designer
by
Liza Darwin
Fashion
The
Sex And The City
Trends We Never Thought Would Make ...
We’ll always love Sex and the City for its memorable life lessons, its rosy — though oftentimes inaccurate — portrayal of being single in Manhattan,
by
Liza Darwin
Shopping
The Saucy Secret Behind Fendi's New Micro Bags
Just when we thought things couldn't get any better than Fendi's adorably fuzzy
by
Liza Darwin
Designers
The Fashion Solution To The Worst Winter Ever
There have been days this winter when just walking to the subway has felt like a voyage to the center of the Arctic. Bitter temps like these generally
by
Connie Wang
Celebrity Style
Lagerfeld's Miley Cyrus Swimsuit Is Meant To Show Off Her Nips
Miley Cyrus, she of high-cut leotards and dirty hippie artwork, was photographed by Karl Lagerfeld, he of a million projects and a fetish for fur. Of
by
Connie Wang
Hair
Forget Ponytails — It's All About Crocodile Tails
Ponytails and springtime go together like, well, ponytails and springtime. The warmer-weather runway shows are always flooded with various versions of
by
Maria Del Russo
Trends
Study Shows Which Handbag Brands Are The Most (And Least) Name-Dr...
Pssst, Ralph Lauren — and you too, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and Michael Kors. People are, like, totes talking about your totes. The New York Times’
by
Hilary Moss
Home
This Italian Label's Newest Debut Isn't What You'd Expect
On the off-chance you feared your apartment wasn't quite expensive enough, Fendi is here to graciously lend a hand with its newest project. In conjunction
by
Lauren Caruso
Shopping
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Messed With A $25K Bag
We haven't met a craft box we didn't like. On Saturdays, when we're not perched over plates of eggs and sparkling beverages, we're nose-deep in sequins,
by
Bobby Schuessler
Celebrity Style
Delevingne Face-Off! Who Does Fendi Better?
Yes, we're doing the thing where we show you two people and ask whose outfit you like better. And, yes, they happen to be gorgeous models who are
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Designers
Fendi Buggies Are The Season's Cutest — And Fuzziest — Accessory
Imagine sailing the deep blue seas, doing the cancan atop a clock, taking a Sunday drive with the top down and the wind in your hair fur. Unfortunately,
by
Leeann Duggan
Movies
Fendi & Gucci Face Off In Chris Hemsworth's
Rush
The world of racing, in its modern iteration, has very little to do with fashion. Yet, before race cars were dominated by NASCAR, there was the
by
Leila Brillson
Designers
Karl & Cara In Fendi's Creepy New Campaign Video
Both Karl Lagerfeld and Cara Delevingne have expressed a desire to move out of fashion and into the movie biz, and now it's all happening with the new
by
Lexi Nisita
Designers
Cara Delevingne Lands Another Major Ad Campaign, Goes To Rome For...
From her sultry Saint Laurent gig to her whimsical Mulberry shoot, Cara Delevingne seems like she's on the way to manning every single campaign in our
by
Alison Ives
Entertainment
Must. See. Collab. Fendi's Trash Is Design Miami's Treasure
For those who find shopping for a finely crafted end table more thrilling than scouring for a summer caftan, Design Miami is equipped to blow your
by
Ashley Brozic
New York
How One Little (Fendi) Bag Changed
Sex And The City
Forever
Most of us associate Sex and the City with labels, labels, labels — Manolo, Jimmy, Dolce...the list goes on. After the second film (and that
by
Seija Rankin
Hair
Rad Or Bad: Fendi's Nordic Twists
When we think of braids and twists, we usually think soft, flowy, and romantic — not strong, stoic, and warrior. But at Fendi's fall '12 show, models
by
Megan McIntyre
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted