K-Pop Superstar Taeyang Makes Fashion Magic With Fendi

Channing Hargrove
Fendi is making some Instagram-worthy noise today with its latest collaboration. The Italian fashion house has partnered with Big Bang's Taeyang (a.k.a. Young Bae) on a capsule of select K- pop-enthused pieces. Naturally, the star took to social media to tease the collection, modeling some of his covetable wares.

When the line-up is available on July 27, you can expect to find shearling jackets embroidered with daisies (Taeyang’s favorite flower); T-shirts with the words “faith,” “grace,” “saved,” and “passion;” or zipper pulls emblazoned with “Young Bae” — the singer’s Instagram handle. The musician reportedly worked with Fendi designer Silvia Venturini Fendi on the collection of hoodies, jackets, tees, and accessories.
The capsule will make its debut the same day Fendi reopens its Hong Kong men’s flagship — perfect timing, if we do say so. Prices will range from an-almost-wallet-friendly $447 to a put-your-account-in-overdraft $9,495. If you don’t have plans to be in Hong Kong next month, fret not: Fendi for TaeYang will be available for pre-order online soon enough.
Click the video below to see the clothing in action and plot your attack.
