K-Pop Superstar Taeyang Makes Fashion Magic With Fendi

The capsule will make its debut the same day Fendi reopens its Hong Kong men’s flagship — perfect timing, if we do say so . Prices will range from an-almost-wallet-friendly $447 to a put-your-account-in-overdraft $9,495. If you don’t have plans to be in Hong Kong next month, fret not: Fendi for TaeYang will be available for pre-order online soon enough.