K-Pop Superstar Taeyang Makes Fashion Magic With Fendi

When the line-up is available on July 27, you can expect to find shearling jackets embroidered with daisies (Taeyang’s favorite flower); T-shirts with the words “faith,” “grace,” “saved,” and “passion;” or zipper pulls emblazoned with “Young Bae” — the singer’s Instagram handle. The musician reportedly worked with Fendi designer Silvia Venturini Fendi on the collection of hoodies, jackets, tees, and accessories.