BTS Brings Literal Billions To South Korea
by
Sarah Midkiff
More from K-Pop
Music
The Best Intimate BTS Moments You Missed From Their Latest Performance
Natalie Morin
May 15, 2019
Music
As BTS Continue To Rise, They Face A Ticking Clock
South Korean powerhouse BTS is unstoppable. Every day the group seems to garner yet another accolade, and rises even higher in critical and public esteem.
by
Natalie Morin
Music
NCT 127 Talk Embracing Their Differences & The Women Who Taught T...
The throngs of fans gathered outside of Newark, NJ’s Prudential Center might seem like the average sold out concert, to the unsuspecting eye. But on
by
Natalie Morin
Entertainment
Nobody Had A Better Time At Coachella Than BLACKPINK
Judging by my Instagram feed alone, it seems like this year's Coachella Music Festival was a success. But even if you had a fantastic time with your
by
Natalie Morin
Music
How Are K-Pop Rookies ATEEZ Already Selling Out Venues Worldwide?...
In 2018 alone, 25 new female and male groups formed in Korea. This doesn’t include the 27 artists who made their solo debuts on top of that. So it
by
Natalie Morin
Music
NCT127 Surprise Fans With Debut Performance of "Superhuman" on
Among South Korean pop groups, NCT127 are an outlier. They play with a rotating roster of members, they incorporate unique sounds in their songs, and
by
Natalie Morin
Music
BTS Lets You Into Their Universe With
Map of the Soul: Person...
BTS is currently the biggest boy band in the world. And now that more people have begun to notice, all eyes are on the South Korean septet’s newest
by
Natalie Morin
Music
BTS Made Their
SNL
Debut & A Woman Who Shared The Stage ...
Last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live was historic for BTS as the first South Korean act to perform on the show, as well as one of the most
by
Natalie Morin
Music
BTS & Halsey Are Visions In Pink For Joyful "Boy With Luv" Music ...
South Korean group BTS' power is such that they've declared it dawn around the world, and the internet is wide awake and buzzing with excitement. The
by
Natalie Morin
Music
The BTS On SNL Promo is Fun, But It Gets One Thing Very Wrong
It’s a big week for South Korean group BTS. Their newest album, Map of the Soul: Persona is dropping on Friday, and promising teasers for the video of
by
Natalie Morin
Music
BLACKPINK Almost Killed YouTube With Fierce "Kill This Love" Video
The South Korean divas of BLACKPINK are known for making a statement through their bold aesthetic, fierce lyrics, and dynamic choreography. But this time,
by
Natalie Morin
Tech
K-Pop Band iKON On What's It's Like Being A Fortnite Skin
When South Korean band iKON was asked to play with fans instead of for fans during Samsung's Fortnite tournament in New York City, the band jumped at the
by
Natalie Morin
Music
BTS Land Biggest Award Nomination Of Their U.S. Music Career — & ...
Today’s announcement of the Billboard Music Award nominees was an historic and emotional one for BTS and their proud fans, known as ARMY. BTS is already
by
Natalie Morin
Music
BTS On The One Thing They Won't Sacrifice
Many Americans unfamiliar with South Korean group BTS have likely wondered how a septet from a country across the world have become global superstars. In
by
Natalie Morin
Music
BTS' RM Literally Spits Fire & Drops Clues In New
Map of...
After months of anticipation, South Korean superstars BTS — who obviously have no regard for anyone's productivity or blood pressure — finally gave
by
Natalie Morin
Entertainment
BTS Were Turned Into Dolls & The Internet Is Still Laughing
For weeks, fans have been excitedly waiting for Mattel to release their newest line of dolls, modeled after the men of South Korean group BTS. After
by
Natalie Morin
Music
These
Map of the Soul: Persona
Theories Prove Just How C...
When people mention ARMY, the name fans of South Korean group BTS go by, they often make the mistake of reducing the fanbase to a group of “screaming
by
Natalie Morin
Entertainment
BTS Will Probably Perform New Music On
SNL
& Nobody Is R...
South Korean group BTS has brought joy and talent to the Grammys, GMA, and countless people around the world through their music and performances, but
by
Natalie Morin
Entertainment
A Guide To K-Pop Idol Seungri’s Prostitution Scandal
Big Bang’s Seungri, whose lavish taste and larger-than-life personality earned him the nickname “The Great Gatsby of Korea,” has been booked on
by
Natalie Morin
Music
She’s Conquered Korea, Now Pop Singer Tiffany Young Is Coming For...
It begins with the ocean, as waves rush back and forth over the sand. Singer Tiffany Young comes into focus, her frothy white gown and long blonde hair
by
Natalie Morin
Entertainment
8 Things To Know About BLACKPINK, Your New Obsession
When the Coachella lineup dropped earlier this year, fans delighted at the big-name headliners, including Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana
by
Natalie Morin
Music
BTS' Grammy Nomination Celebrates Much More Than Their Music
When it was announced that South Korean group BTS, the most popular boy band in the world right now, is nominated for a Grammy this year, celebratory
by
Natalie Morin
Entertainment
Spill It: K-Pop Sensation Red Velvet Lets Us Peek Inside Their Pu...
If the music industry were high school, South Korean pop group Red Velvet would be the effortlessly cool girls everyone desperately wants to be friends
by
Natalie Morin
Music
Tiffany Young Finds Renewed Strength in "Born Again" Video
Like Botticelli's Venus, Tiffany Young emerges from the foamy ocean in the captivating visual for her newest single "Born Again." While this isn't her
by
Natalie Morin
Music
This Doc Will Help BTS Stans Finally Convert The World To ARMY
Just in case you didn't catch it during its limited theatrical release, you now will thankfully be able to set up a central line of BTS' documentary
by
Natalie Morin
Music
K-Pop's Fiercest Music Video Moments of 2018
While many like to bemoan the death of the music video, in K-pop, music videos are not only alive and well, but are an essential part of the industry.
by
Natalie Morin
Music
Sweet? Sexy? K-Pop Group Red Velvet Is Both, And Then Some
There’s a moment in South Korean pop group Red Velvet’s newest video, “RBB (Really Bad Boy),” that truly stands out. The five women sit within the
by
Natalie Morin
Music
The 12 Best K-Pop Albums of 2018
This may have been the year that America finally made room for South Korean music. While K-pop has had a seat at the head of the global table, it had yet
by
Natalie Morin
Fashion
Now That We Love K-Pop & K-Beauty, This Website Is Introducing Us...
Over the past year, Korean womenswear designer Jee Won has been working on Suggesty, a personal styling/e-commerce app and website featuring curated
by
Channing Hargrove
Music
So, Is BTS Nominated For A Grammy Award?
To all the ARMYs who've been holding their breath for the past few weeks (or five years), it's time to exhale, finally. After an incredible, historic year
by
Natalie Morin
