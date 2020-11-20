Breaking Down BTS’ Most Devastating BE Lyrics

“Fly To My Room,” the first of the album’s two sub-unit tracks, is about feeling transported even when your physical body is confined.“Sometimes we get to know / Broken is beautiful / My body’s light / I fly, far away / This thing so surreal,” Jimin sings as he runs away with his imagination. Suga, ever brooding, somehow takes comfort in the reality of his dismal surroundings. “It seems joy, sadness, and all other emotions / are simply accepted here / Even if this room sometimes becomes a trash can of emotions / it takes me into its arms.” A trash can of emotions!