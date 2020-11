This Hidden Gem In BTS’ BE Isn’t A Song At All

But it’s the end of the thank you note, in which RM acknowledges ARMY and all those who listen to BE, that is the most touching and thought-provoking. He finishes with a sentiment that has always been at the heart of BTS’ music: to bridge divides — cultural, lingual, and ideological — and unite people. “And to the one who protects me in the day like the sun and budding plant, and in the night like the moon and lakeside,” he writes, “To the one who watches over me, who is currently reading these words – to you do I desire to send my greatest love and thanks. In the hopes that these sounds pass over boundaries and gaps. That they’d pass over person and person. That they’d pass over ‘Bangtan’ and ‘ARMY’ and get through to you. I would like to be your pebble.”