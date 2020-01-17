A Few Things About BTS’ “Black Swan” The Internet Can’t Stop Thinking About

This quote by the late dancer Martha Graham opens the video and is at the root of the sentiments inlaid in "Black Swan." Much like a dancer feels purposeless when they can no longer express themselves through dance, BTS contends that the day that music no longer fills them with the same passionate fire as before, or even if there came a day when they stopped creating music — what they feel is their life's purpose — it would feel like death. Leader RM sings, "If this can no longer resonate / No longer make my heart vibrate / Then this may be how I die my first death."