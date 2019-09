As BTS Continue To Rise, They Face A Ticking Clock

The K-pop industry has struggled to contend with the challenges caused by enlistment, as gaps in promotion can cause the public to lose interest in musical acts. Management companies have tried forming groups with younger members, releasing music more quickly, and other inventive methods to keep bands together once everyone has served. Most bands stagger their enlistment rather than go all at once. Idols are often supported by their fellow band members and label when they release solo music, so many younger members take the opportunity to perform on their own while the older members serve, like 25-year-old Taemin of SM Entertainment juggernauts SHINee . Eleven-member group Super Junior has been splintered by military enlistment over the past eight years, though some of the group’s members have still managed to release hits together, like 2017’s “Lo Siento,” while others were away. (The group’s youngest member, Kyuhyun, was discharged from service this week, making it officially complete again.)