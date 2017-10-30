One Direction Just Got One Step Closer To Being Our Generation's Beatles

One Direction isn't just big in England — the former group is now dominating the Billboard charts in the United States. And they've just tied a huge record with the Beatles to boot, in case there are any lingering doubts about the boy band's impact.
According to the New York Times, One Direction has become the first group to have three members reach #1 on the charts with their solo albums. Niall Horan just released Flicker on October 20, 2017, on Capital Records. It quickly shot to the top of the charts. Horan's #1 debut solo follows his former bandmates' solo albums: Harry Styles released his self-titled album earlier this year in May, and Zayn Malik's album Mind of Mine was released in April 2016.
The former 1D boys could also potentially topple the Beatles' Billboard record. Last week, Liam Payne released another solo song, "Bedroom Floor." While there is currently no word on if he has an album in the works, we wouldn't be surprised if he has an LP coming out in 2018. Should that record also hit #1, the Beatles will lose their title, and One Direction will cement their place in rock history.
Still, we'll always miss the gang as a united group. After recently learning that Harry Styles named the band, and listening to Flicker on repeat (seriously, Horan's album is good), we're filled with nostalgia for the best boy band of our time. Every generation deserves their own Beatles, and the 2010s belong to One Direction. Tying a record with the eponymous 60s hitmakers is a great way for One Direction to celebrate their seven year anniversary.
