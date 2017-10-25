Niall Horan Is Going Country, Y'all

Niall Horan is saddling up and heading to the CMAs. According to Billboard, the former One Direction singer will be performing a duet with country songstress Maren Morris, who is currently touring alongside him on his Flicker World Tour, on Nov. 8, 2017.
Morris broke the news on her Twitter account on Tuesday morning, writing, "See you soon, CMA! @NiallOfficial & I are gonna have SO much fun playing that legendary stage!" She also included the cheeky hashtag #IrishCountryExplosion.
Horan shared her tweet with his fans, adding that he "can't wait to share the stage with ya darling." He may not be from the South, but he sure sounds like a southern gentleman.
Can’t wait to share the stage with ya darling . Going to be a great night https://t.co/AeWwHXxYzJ— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 24, 2017
Though I don't know if he'll go so far as to put on a pair of Wranglers and boots, Billboard suspects that Horan and Morris will be performing the song "Seeing Blind," which they collaborated on for Flicker.
The song is frankly adorable, enlisting a more folksy-indie vibe than a down-home country feel. Through its lyrics, the song tells a story of a once-jaded couple who fall in love. One listen, and you'll likely be inspired to find the nearest field of flowers and frolic through them. It's that cute.
It's been an exciting week for Horan, who released both his highly anticipated album and documentary On the Record: Flicker last Friday. In the promotional clip for the short film, Horan talked about his musical inspirations, which include — you guessed it! — country.
"That classic American-rock, that country-slash-Americana feel kind of stuck out to me straight away as a child," he said. "I'm glad it's still with me now."
I'm releasing a short film with my album 'Flicker' on @AppleMusic . Watch it on 20/10https://t.co/26xrC8v0db pic.twitter.com/QUTskKviLt— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 10, 2017
Other artists slated to perform at the 51st Annual CMAs are Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Reba McEntire, Kane Brown, and Rascal Flatts.
