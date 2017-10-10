Niall Horan Just Took His Solo Career In A New Direction

Niall Horan is giving his fans a new way to peek into his creative process. While the newly minted solo artist may not have the high-profile relationship status of his pal Zayn Malik, he does have something his fellow ex-Directioner doesn't: a short film.
Billboard reports that Horan will release On the Record: Flicker, a documentary that looks at the process behind his first solo record, Flicker.
According to a statement, On the Record: Flicker will squeeze all the trappings of a traditional documentary into a short, sweet package for Horan's fans. In addition to interviews and footage of his acoustic rehearsals, the doc will give Horan a chance to explain the process behind his songwriting.
"I always knew that if I ever made a solo album what it would sound like," Horan says in a clip. "I spent the last year and a half between the four walls of a studio and I'm ready to go and show how proud of the album I am."
I'm releasing a short film with my album 'Flicker' on @AppleMusic . Watch it on 20/10https://t.co/26xrC8v0db pic.twitter.com/QUTskKviLt— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 10, 2017
Billboard adds that a select group of fans will get the chance to see the film before its premiere. On October 19, Horan will host an event in L.A. that will celebrate the album and film's release. Anyone lucky enough to snag tickets to that special engagement will also get the chance to hear the full album.
Harry Styles put out a similar documentary when his own solo album bowed. Harry Styles: Behind the Album, also made in conjunction with Apple Music, was released alongside his self-titled debut back in May. It's not a bad combination: If Horan can channel the same magic as his ex-bandmate, Flicker could shoot to the top of the Billboard charts, too.
