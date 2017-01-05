We love a good conspiracy theory, but it's rare that we get direct confirmation of our addled, late-night suppositions. That's part of enjoying a conspiracy theory — you just know it can't be confirmed or denied. But the director of Frozen just validated a biggie, and our tinfoil hats are crinkling with excitement. Chris Buck told MTV that princesses Anna and Elsa are sisters to none other than Tarzan. And no, that doesn't mean Tarzan was secretly in Frozen. Buck birthed this theory two years ago during a Reddit AMA when he divulged that Anna and Elsa's parents didn't die during the storm in the film. (Spoiler alert: A violent storm in this movie removes the princesses' parents from the picture.) At the time, Buck wrote, "They didn't die on the boat. They got washed up on a shore in a jungle island. The queen gave birth to a baby boy. They build a treehouse. They get eaten by a leopard..." This was enough to send the internet spinning. Come 2017, the co-director doesn't add much to this already juicy tidbit. Buck, who incidentally also co-directed Tarzan(1999), gave almost the same story to MTV — almost. He said: "I think Jen [Lee, his co-director] and I were walking to a meeting, and I just started to tell her the entire story..." Buck then reiterated the same story he told on Reddit years earlier. Then, he added, "In my little head, Anna and Elsa’s brother is Tarzan." Well, here it is in our little heads, too. Now, we just need Buck to confirm our suspicions about Frozen and The Little Mermaid.
