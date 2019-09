What do Macaulay Culkin and Elvis Presley have in common? They both appeared in the 1990 Christmas classic Home Alone. At least, according to one insane conspiracy theory making its way across the web.For those unfamiliar with the timelines of Culkin and Presley's lives, Presley had already been dead for 13 years at the time of the movie's release. Regardless, people on the internet think that a bearded man in the background of one scene is, in fact, the deceased icon.If Presley had faked his death, would he really return in the form of an extra in a kids' movie? I think not. Regardless, Dan Ozzi of Noisey gathered the "evidence" and investigated the ins and outs of the rumored Presley cameo.This is what he came up with. (The proof is far from convincing, but still entertaining for those like me who love a good pop culture conspiracy theory.) As the theory goes, Elvis is seen standing to the right of Culkin's on-screen mother character (Catherine O'Hara) as she argues with the airline attendant at the ticket counter to get a return flight after realizing she forgot her son at home.You can see him here.