With Denzel Washington’s Co-Sign, Ilfenesh Hadera Became Highest 2 Lowest’s Secret Weapon

IH: I know people are starting to get hip to Godfather of Harlem. When Epix greenlit us, it was a pretty little known network. Now Epix is MGM, MGM plus. But I think, at the time, if that show had been on another streamer with more subscribers, it would have exploded. But it has to be this perfect storm, right? I think we’re starting to get more love, but I wish it had been that way from the beginning. But then you look at a show like The Wire, when that was on in real time, some people were watching it. But now we consider [The Wire] one of the best television shows of all time. So maybe we just need to take a little time step away from it and revisit in a few years, when people have finally caught up to us.