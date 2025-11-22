It’s up for debate if Glinda and Elphaba ever see each other again, or if Glinda even knows her best friend is alive and wandering beyond the walls of Oz journeying to a new life with Fiyero (I think the answer is yes). In the Wicked cinematic universe, it’s also left unclear as to what kind of leader Glinda The Good becomes. In the absence of her evil overlords, does Glinda live up to the task Elphaba entrusts her with? Does she stay true to the final speech she gives to her fellow Ozians? Does she become who her best friend believed she could be? There’s hope in each of these questions. And when you look at it all through Elphaba’s eyes — the ones that saw the Good in Glinda before she did — it’s enough to move even the most cynical viewer. Even if you aren't sobbing in the theater like I was, I promise if you open your heart, let go and embrace its earnestness, Wicked: For Good will change something in you for the better.