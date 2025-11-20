I'm very intentional, and at the same time, I love to have fun. And there's something that my stylist said the other day that made me so excited. I was like, “I really like this one outfit and we go on to do London press after this. Maybe we should save it for London.” He was like, “we don't save clothes, wear them. We'll never run out of clothes.” And so it's just about being yourself. Have fun! Don't be scared and don't be worried about what you think people are going to think. What I love is that I'm in control of my brand and what I'm putting out there, right? And so that's really exciting and fun. I just want to encourage all women, but especially women of color, especially Black women, and especially curvy women to wear [whatever you want] and have fun with it, because you're not going to know unless you experiment. You know how you have some girlfriends where they've locked into, like, “purple is my color,” and that's all they do. Or, like, power suits, and they look amazing in it, but also just want to encourage women to try other things too, because you might be surprised that other things look great on you too. I really love to encourage a sense of play and going out of your comfort zone because you're just conquering more territory.