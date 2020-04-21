Fortunately for us, she stayed the course, and the screenplay for Love & Basketball was born. The film was picked up for production by powerhouse Spike Lee, and Prince-Bythewood meticulously began the casting process. Years later, even she can admit that she was very particular about the casting process, but it was her first film after all. From the start, the director had her eyes set on Epps following his roles in Juice and The Program, but she wanted an unknown to play his love interest him. Lathan was a strong candidate, but she was no good on the court. A hooper herself, Prince-Bythewood wasn't having it, so she brought in a professional to help sharpen the actress's game.