These Movies Have Been Black Joy Approved

Beyoncé has officially changed the name of Coachella to Beychella after two weekends of amazing performances steeped in Black culture and arts. Meek Mill has been released from prison, and in the true spirit of someone ready to make the best of his life as a free man, he went straight to a basketball game. Janelle Monae is returning at the end of the week with a new album and visual project that is sure to fulfill all of our deepest afrofuturist dreams. The point I’m trying to make is that it has been a good week for Black folks, Kanye West exempted . Pop culture has given us so many reasons to be happy, and I want to do my part to keep that momentum going. What else already exists to keep the spirit of Black joy alive and well?