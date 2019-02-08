We’re in the midst of an industry-wide call for inclusivity. Hollywood is finally acknowledging a lack of diversity as one of its weaknesses. And it’s about time.
For the first time ever, the 2019 Golden Globes film nominations were dominated by actors and directors of color. It's a welcome start, but we still have a long way to go.
Viola Davis already reminded us that it’s opportunity, not talent, keeping Black women from the roles that are so readily available to white women. This is especially true in movies. But that doesn’t mean that Black actresses haven’t played some amazing characters on the big screen.
Scroll through for some of my favorite badass Black female characters.