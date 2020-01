Women Directors Broke Records In 2019 — But Don’t Get Too Excited

Unfortunately, even with the surge of female directors in the mainstream in 2019, statistics still show that parity for women of color behind the camera has yet to be achieved. Of the 12 top-grossing films of 2019 directed by women, only four of them were directed by women of color. It’s ironic that the representation for underrepresented female directors in Hollywood is so low considering the fact that on average, the films that they direct tend to earn better reviews across the board.