There will undoubtedly be those who claim that Lopez isn’t a serious actress, or worthy of consideration by the Academy. They are wrong. In the last 33 years, she’s starred or appeared in, and voiced characters for over 30 films, and nearly a dozen TV shows. Her breakout role as Selena Quintanilla in 1997’s Selena was critically acclaimed, and she’s gone on to play some of our most memorable romantic comedy heroines in movies like The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan, and Monster-in-Law . She’s been an NYPD officer battling corruption in the FBI on NBC’s Shades of Blue, a U.S. Marshall in love with a bank robber in Stephen Soderbergh’s Academy Award-nominated Out of Sight ( which made her the highest-paid Latina actress in Hollywood history ), and a grieving mother on a quest for revenge in Lila & Eve. She orgasmed on top of a cheese barrel in The Back-Up Plan , for god’s sake! What more can she give us?